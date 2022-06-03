Dunlop leads the way in three classes

Peter Hickman’s stranglehold on the Superbike class continued as he lapped at an impressive 132.874mph during Friday evening’s final practice session of this year’s TT.

The session had originally been scheduled to take place earlier in the day, but inclement weather meant it was pushed back until the evening, although riders were warned of damp patches from Ginger Hall through to the Conker Fields and also at Ramsey Hairpin.

Michael Dunlop topped the Superstock (129.299mph), Supersport (125.04mph) and Supertwin (120.303mph) leaderboards, while newcomer Glenn Irwin again left everyone in awe with a new personal best lap of 128.268mph, making him the fifth fastest Superbike on the night.

An incident at Joey’s involving Mike Booth - who was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital with reported leg injuries - as well as a burst water main at Cronk ny Mona meant the Sidecars were confined to only one lap ahead of their race tomorrow.

It was Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley who were quickest at 115.441mph followed by Ryan and Callum Crowe (114.276mph), Lewis Blackstock/Patrick Rosney (111.008mph), Dave Molyneux/Daryl Gibson (109.312mph), Paul Leglise/Melanie Farnier (108.634mph) and Conrad Harrison/Andy Winkle (107.761mph).

Having dominated the sidecar qualifying sessions so far, the Birchalls started the session before pulling off the course shortly afterwards.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for John Holden who has been forced to withdraw from the event because of a lack of a suitable passenger: newcomer Jason Pitt pulled out because of a lack of experience and substitute Dan Sayle’s previous injuries seeing him unable to compete at the optimum level.

Race week fires into action tomorrow (Saturday) with the RST Superbike six-lapped at midday, followed by the 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT race one over three laps at 3pm.

Schedule:

10am - roads close

10.30am - solo warm-up (one lap)

12pm - RST Superbike TT (six laps)

3pm - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT race one (three laps)