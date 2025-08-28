Husband-and-wife team Ja and Sarah are busy transforming the former Hong Kong Delight building on Atholl Place into Traa Dy Liooar – meaning ‘time enough’ in Manx.
The name might hint at a relaxed pace, but the pair have been flat out to get the café ready to open by the end of the year.
In a post updating residents on Facebook, they said: ‘We slightly underestimated the amount of hard work it would take but we’ve finally started working on the downstairs over the past couple of weeks and will keep you updated with progress pictures as we move forward! It’s getting real now, and it’s very exciting!!’
The café will offer homemade cakes, afternoon teas, scones, sandwiches, soups and plenty of tea and coffee, all served in a cosy setting with comfy seating and a friendly welcome.
Ja, who has worked as a builder for 25 years, including helping to construct several cafés across the island, is looking forward to retiring from the tools and spending more time behind the coffee machine.
Meanwhile, Sarah brings 15 years of baking experience, supplying traybakes, cookies and cakes to the Sound Café, Aqua Café, the Black Dog Oven and Deja Brew.
Explaining how Traa Dy Liooar came to be, they said: ‘We weren’t initially looking for our own café, just somewhere to live with a big enough kitchen to continue baking for others.
‘But when we found the old Hong Kong Delight building in Peel, we both saw the potential it had and the vision was born.’