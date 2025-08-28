The site on West Quay was once home to the hugely popular Walter Mills gifts and jokes shop which was a go-to place for youngster for more than half a century until closing in 2018.
The building was partially knocked down last year but planning permission was not in place and had to be halted.
Now owner Ian Piercy has submitted plans to transform the dilapidated building, close to the Trafalgar pub, into a new home.
The home will consist of four en-suite bedrooms with a garage on the ground floor for two vehicles and a lift to the other levels.
While the applicant concedes the area is at risk of tidal floods, the habitable areas are on the upper floors and flood risk measures will be incorporated into the design.
The applicant says the new submission is in line with a previous application which was granted approval.
The building lies within a conservation area and has been on Ramsey Town Commissioners’ ruinous property register for a number of years.
In December last year, former Ramsey Town Councillor Lamara Craine urged planners to allow the building to be fully demolished after it was left partially knocked down.
The joke shop was opened as a gift shop in 1949 but became an established joke shop in the 1970s, selling classics like fake poo, whoopee cushions and itching powder until its closure seven years ago.
It was one of the first place children went to during school outings and Sunday School picnics.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.