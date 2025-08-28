Jac Stores has confirmed its Peel branch will be closed ‘for some time’ following significant flood damage caused by a burst pipe overnight.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the owners said: ‘We are unfortunately going to be shut in Peel for some time as we recover from a flood overnight caused by a burst pipe in a flat above the shop.
‘We are currently having assessments undertaken as to whether the whole floor needs to be replaced and this will affect how quickly we can recover.’
The incident comes as the Peel store was preparing to mark its first anniversary, having opened in 2024.
Instead, images shared online show extensive damage to the interior and items on display.
‘We have invested a significant amount of time and money to open this branch, the staff have worked really hard to make the branch a success, and this is not how we wanted to celebrate a year of being open,’ the business added.
Customers are being reassured the closure is temporary, with Jac Stores pledging to reopen as soon as repairs can be completed.
In the meantime, shoppers are being encouraged to visit the company’s other branches across the island or use its online store at shop.jacstores.co.uk.
‘Please bear with us, and rest assured we will work as hard as we can to get back open as soon as possible,’ the statement continued.
‘We will provide updates as soon as we have any news to share.’
Customers have responded with messages of support on social media, expressing hope the Peel branch can reopen quickly.