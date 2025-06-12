An international e-gaming software firm with an office in the Isle of Man has announced another round of possible job losses.
In August, Derivco Isle of Man consulted with staff over potential redundancies as part of a restructure of its global operations.
This included the team based at its offices next door to Games Global on Circular Road, Douglas.
Now it has emerged that a further round of potential job losses could follow.
Derivco has been asked to provide a statement.
But the Department for Enterprise said the island’s digital sector remains strong.
It said: ‘The department is aware that Derivco has initiated a restructure of its business operations as part of a broader global effort to streamline its activities, which may result in the displacement of a number of roles within their Isle of Man office.
‘While decisions which result in job losses are never welcome, the department acknowledges that this is a group-wide commercial decision affecting multiple jurisdictions and reflects the company adapting its operations in response to wider shifts across the technology landscape.
‘The department recognises that Derivco remains a significant employer in the island, and through Digital Isle of Man is committed to supporting both Derivco and individuals affected during this transition.
‘The island’s digital sector continues to show strength, with demand for digital skills remaining high across many areas of the economy. Therefore it is hoped anyone ultimately impacted will be able to find alternative employment elsewhere in the island.’
Derivco provides e-gaming and software development services and products to the sports betting industry through Games Global (formerly Microgaming). It has offices in Austalia, Malta, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and the USA as well as the Isle of Man and Ipswich in Suffolk.
Derivco has been operating in the island since 2012 initially with 50 IT engineers and support staff but until recently employed more than 200.