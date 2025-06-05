A Manx firm has team up with another island business to allow clients to purchase and hold physical gold bullion within their pension plans.
Douglas-based iPlan Retirement Solutions has partnered with IMGold, an island dealer in physical gold bullion and other precious metals to provide the service.
A spokesperson for the Goldie Terrace company said: ‘This innovative offering provides investors with a unique opportunity to diversify their retirement portfolios with a tangible asset known for its stability and long-term value.
‘In an era marked by increasing stock market volatility and economic uncertainty, gold has historically been considered a safe haven investment.
‘This partnership addresses the growing demand from investors seeking to protect their retirement savings from market fluctuations and currency devaluation.’
iPlan director Brian Boddell added: ‘We are thrilled to partner with IMGold to offer our clients this exceptional investment opportunity.
‘At iPlan, we are committed to providing our clients with innovative and flexible retirement solutions.
‘This partnership reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of investors in a dynamic global economy.
‘Allowing for the inclusion of physical gold bullion in a pension is a significant step towards offering true diversification and long-term security.’
IMGold is known for its secure storage facilities and commitment to client service.
Through this partnership, iPlan clients will have access to a seamless and secure process for purchasing and holding physical gold within their pension structures.
Illiam Christian, director of IMGold stated: ‘IMGold is delighted to collaborate with iPlan Retirement Solutions.
‘We believe that physical gold plays a vital role in a well-diversified investment portfolio, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.
‘This partnership will enable our mutual clients to access and hold gold in a secure and efficient manner, adding a layer of stability to their retirement savings.’