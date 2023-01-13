The income threshold for social housing is being reviewed to help people who are struggling, but who earn more than the current limit.
Douglas Council hopes the increase will mean people who really need a home can get one, and those who ‘definitely’ need social housing are ‘prioritised’.
The threshold has not been increased since 2019 when legislation setting the current level was approved by Tynwald.
Chair of the housing and property committee Councillor Devon Watson says the updated baseline will need to be ‘balanced’ with building more social housing.
But he added the council ‘does not have enough’ homes and they ‘will not have enough’ after the level is changed.