An easyJet flight from London Gatwick was forced to return to the UK after abandoning attempts to land at Ronaldsway this morning.
The flight had been scheduled to arrive on the Isle of Man at 9.35am.
However, low visibility caused by fog in the south of the island is believed to have prevented the aircraft from landing.
Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the plane circling south of the island for more than an hour while attempts were made to bring it into Ronaldsway.
The aircraft eventually turned back to London at around 12.20pm.
The fog has also disrupted other services, including an easyJet flight from Liverpool which had been due to arrive at Ronaldsway at 9am.
According to the airport's live online flight information board, that service has been delayed and is now scheduled to depart Liverpool at around 8.25pm this evening.
Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest travel information before heading to the airport.