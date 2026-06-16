The Chief Minister has announced plans to create a new Border Agency to improve border security and immigration control.
He made the announcement in Tynwald this morning in reply to a question from Onchan MHK Julie Edge about what extra security measures would be put in place following last week’s horrific stabbing incident in Belfast.
A Sudanese national has been charged with attempted murder.
Police Service Northern Ireland confirmed the suspect had entered the UK in 2023, having made his way from Sudan to Paris before travelling by bus to Belfast where he had claimed asylum. He was then granted leave to remain.
Mr Cannan told Tynwald that at this time, there is no intelligence to suggest any direct threat to the Isle of Man arising from the events in Belfast.
‘For that reason, there has been no specific change to security arrangements at our ports of entry,’ he said.
He said a review on the operational effectiveness of Customs and Immigration had been carried out in light of risks known to exist including illegal migration, labour exploitation and organised crime.
And he said that two weeks ago, before the events in Belfast, the Council of Ministers had concluded that the island could ‘not afford to standstill’.
He said: ‘It is right and opportune today that I announce to Hon Members that Council of Ministers will support the Treasury through Customs and Immigration to develop a specialised Border Agency to improve border security, immigration control, compliance enforcement and strengthen our presence at points of entry.’
He said this will be delivered in two phases. Phase one will be to establish a Borders Division within Treasury and to develop out the full operating model.
Phase two will be to seek approval for that model and proceed to full implementation.
This will include full policy and governance arrangements, Ministerial oversight, structure, budget, statutory responsibility and data and intelligence sharing proposals, Mr Cannan said.
Funding for phase 1 of £1.2m has been approved from the Economic Strategy Fund, he confirmed.
Mr Cannan added: ‘That phased approach is deliberate. It allows government to move at pace where action is needed, while ensuring that the final structure, accountability arrangements and legal framework are properly developed. Hon Members will be further updated on these matters in due course.
‘The Isle of Man economy will continue to need inward migration to support skills shortages, develop our private sector and inward investment and sustain public services.
‘But we must also have public confidence in our controls, enforcement and capabilities to respond to abuse and emerging threats.
‘In taking steps to further enhance our Border security, we are acting to protect the integrity of our immigration systems, strengthen our controls at entry points, improve security coordination across Government and beyond but also to ensure that the Isle of Man remains open and secure.’
Violence flared on the streets of Belfast following the knife attack with homes and vehicles set on fire.