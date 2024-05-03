An easyJet pilot was given a ‘round of applause’ by passengers after explaining the reason behind a delayed flight at Ronaldsway airport.
Earlier we reported how Ronaldsway airport fire crews were dispatched to investigate an apparent issue with one of the budget airline’s aircrafts.
At least one could be seen using what appeared to be a thermal imaging camera to assess a ‘possible problem with one of the engines’ of the plane, according to an eyewitness at Ronaldsway.
At around 7pm, the pilot of the grounded aircraft visited the departure lounge at Isle of Man airport to explain the cause of the delay and the emergency service response at the scene.
An eyewitness told Isle of Man Today: ‘The pilot has just come up to departure lounge and explained there is a leak in the number one engine.
‘easyJet are trying to get a spare aircraft here, but he doesn't know when.
'They're currently formulating a plan.
‘He said that the crew are all Bristol based so keen to get home.
‘He got a round of applause at the end for coming up and delivering the news to us in person.’
A photo of the aircraft taken after the emergency services had left the vicinity, showed what appears to be a ‘small green bucket’ placed underneath one of the engines.
The incident is thought to have caused a number of delays to flights heading to and from the airport on Friday evening.
easyJet’s planned 7pm flight to Manchester was delayed by 20 minutes departed at 7.30pm.
The airline’s 8.10pm flight to London Gatwick has also been delayed by 40 minutes and will now depart at 8.50pm