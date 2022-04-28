College’s ‘calm areas’ before entering exams

In the run-up to exam season, University College Isle of Man has re-introduced calm areas for students to use before entering the exam room.

The calm areas provide students with a comfortable space to mentally prepare prior to their exam.

The space includes relaxed seating, calming music, refreshments, mindfulness activities and support from a student welfare officer.

Jamie Wight, one of University College Isle of Man’s two student welfare officers, said: ‘We all know how nerve-racking it can be to sit an exam, and actually, the exam itself isn’t the stressful bit – it’s the waiting around that makes us feel tense.

‘Research published by mental health organisation “ReachOut” showed that two thirds of young people experienced levels of exam stress that were deemed to be “worrying”, so we felt it was important so provide a space for our students to stay calm.

‘The calm areas aim to reduce the level of stress for students, to move them from panic into a more constructive level of readiness which improves performance and leaves the student with a positive experience, helping them in future exams.

‘In the past University College Isle of Man has offered students calm spaces prior to exams, but of course with Covid restrictions students haven’t sat exams in this way for the last two years.

‘This year our calm areas will be better than ever before and we have plans to roll them out further across University College Isle of Man in the future.’

This year the calm areas will be available for students sitting large written exams, such as business, IT, maths and English, at the Homefield Road campus for 12 exams between May 3 and June 10.