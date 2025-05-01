University College Isle of Man (UCM) and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man are teaming up for this year’s Research Festival- and they’re calling for papers that reflect the island’s status as a whole-nation Biosphere.
The festival will take place at the Villa Marina on October 16 and 17, and is open to researchers on and off-Island, including academics, students, businesses and individuals.
The event aims to celebrate and promote Island-based research, facilitate collaboration, and share knowledge that supports sustainable development and the well-being of the community.
Research can be presented either as a talk or a poster.
Anyone who has carried out - or is currently working on - research that supports the Island’s ability to thrive as a Biosphere Nation is invited to register their interest by 30th June by emailing: [email protected].
Gail Corrin, UCM’s Higher Education Manager, said the Isle of Man is unique in being the world’s only entire-nation UNESCO Biosphere.
She said this highlights the Island’s ability to balance economic progress with environmental protection and cultural preservation.
‘This collaboration with Biosphere Isle of Man marks an exciting opportunity to showcase how research contributes to making the Isle of Man a great place to live and work,’ she said.
The 2025 festival will also form part of the Island’s contribution to UNESCO’s ten-year Biosphere review, which is due next year.
More details, including how to register to attend, will be released later in the year.