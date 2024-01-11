Anyone interested in studying an undergraduate, postgraduate or degree-level qualification should visit University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) open evening at its Nunnery campus on Wednesday, January 17.
The event will be held between 4.30pm and 7pm for anyone who wants to find out more about the UCM’s higher education courses.
Higher education manager, Gail Corrin said: ‘Throughout the year UCM hold various open events, and this one is specifically for people considering higher education.
‘Whether that’s school or college students who are currently doing their A levels or Level 3 qualifications and want to progress to university, mature students who want to attain an undergraduate degree to help with career progression or graduates who are looking for a postgraduate qualification.
‘Studying higher education at UCM is a great option; we have subjects which are in popular demand, we have a high-level of academic, learning and pastoral support available to students and our lecturers are experts in their subjects.
‘Additionally, with the cost of living rising, not everyone can afford to study off-island and this gives them the option of attaining a high-quality degree without the cost of going away.’
Offerings include degrees in areas such as art and design, business, computing, finance and administration, health and social care, history, sport and nursing.
Additionally, higher-education level qualifications are also offered in areas such as engineering, quality assurance, education and training, teaching in the lifelong learning sector and leadership and management.
Minister for education sport and culture Julie Edge MHK added: ‘The forthcoming open evening is the perfect opportunity to discover what’s on offer at University College Isle of Man and embodies the Island Plan’s vision for lifelong learning, educational growth and accessibility.’
For more information visit www.ucm.ac.im