The fourth graduate and young professional fair takes place at the Comis Golf Club in Santon on March 27.
Delivered by Locate Isle of Man, which is part of the Department for Enterprise, it is aimed at graduates and young professionals considering relocating or returning home to the island, as well as students currently studying in the Isle of Man.
Attendees will have the opportunity to attend panel sessions and workshops and hear about the latest job and career opportunities from up to 60 participating businesses and organisations from a wide range of industry sectors.
The popular Career Development Zone, will once again be delivered by Paragon Recruitment, who will provide specialist ‘career-ready’ support, including a CV clinic, interview and coaching tips, personal branding and employability skills advice.
Following the 2023 post-event survey, 78% of attendee respondents stated they were now more aware of the opportunities available as a result of the event, with 50% of attendee respondents reporting they were more likely to seek permanent employment in the Isle of Man, as a direct result of the attending.
To date, more than 20 hires have been made as a direct result of businesses meeting attendees at last year’s event, with continued interest and applications from graduates in the UK for vacancies in the healthcare and education sectors.
Political member for Locate Isle of Man Ann Corlett MHK added: ‘I’m delighted to see the career zone at the Graduate and Young Professional Fair continuing to support young people by equipping them with real-life, practical skills and knowledge, all of which are so important in the world of work today.
‘Feedback from the industry continues to indicate that attracting and retaining skills to ensure our businesses are able to fill key vacancies, is key to ensuring the long-term sustainability of our economy.’
To find out more or to reserve a free ticket, visit www.locate.im/gradfair