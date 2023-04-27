The Education Minister says that current demand for nursery places for under twos is ‘insufficient’.
Julie Edge said this was an issue her department would have to work on further within its childcare strategy with the Department for Enterprise.
The childcare strategy explores the importance of childcare and early years education, how the present situation in the Isle of Man compares to other jurisdictions, and sets out a future framework to address current challenges.
She said: ‘Following approval of the strategy at the July 2022 Tynwald sitting, an officers group was established with representation from officers from DESC, DfE, DHSC, and Treasury in order to create action plans to develop the strategy.
‘Progress is being made and regular updates are being provided to my department.
‘Progress of the childcare strategy is being provided to the newly established health learning and social policy board.
‘The childcare strategy working group has continued to meet to discuss identified actions within the strategy. This group involves officers and representatives from the childcare sector.
‘In terms of progress, registration in respect of shared parental leave together with a number of other amendments to employment legislation is due to enter the branches in the next couple of months and this aligns with the strategy that parental leave is flexible and responsive to individual circumstances.’
She explained that business cases are being drafted with the aims to make childcare provision affordable to all, to ensure working parents were not placed under financial strain as a result of a childcare commitment, and to support children with additional needs.
These business cases will go to Treasury for consideration in May 2023.
Rushen MHK Juan Watterson said: ‘A recent written question shows a decrease in both child day care places by 10% and child minder places by 15%.
‘The strategy seeks to ensure childcare provision meets demand, so it seems to me at the moment the government is clearly failing rather than making good progress.’
He asked what changes the minister was planning to make to turn this around from the ‘downward spiral’ of available places.
Ms Edge said: ‘These are all private businesses and the department has no control over when a business chooses to stop supplying the service.
‘Current demand for nursery places for under twos is still insufficient.
‘I have been going around the nurseries that are attached to our schools and see the capacity that’s within them. The key issue on the island is for the under twos and that is something we will have to work with on the strategy with the Department for Enterprise.’