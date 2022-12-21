The education minister has said she should ‘never be in the room’ when pay negotiations are taking place with unions.
Julie Edge was asked in the House of Keys from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse on Tuesday about negotiations as NASUWT, the island’s largest teachers’ union, plans further strike action in the new year after it rejected the government’s latest offer.
She said: ‘We have a professional from ACAS helping us with negotiations. We are dealing with national unions and I do believe that is the right way forward.
‘I don’t know if the honourable member is hinting why am I not in the room.
‘I should never be and I don’t believe any minister should be in a room discussing pay. I think that needs to be done completely separate from the political landscape.’
The minister added that she was by no means ‘standing back’ from negotiations and that she refuses to meet with one union about pay.
‘The correct facts are that I have not had a request to meet with NASUWT with regards to their dispute,’ she said.
Mr Moorhouse asked what dates in the last month the minister or her officers met representatives of NASUWT.
Ms Edge said the department had met with the union on November 15 and 18, as well as with all unions plus NASUWT on November 25 and December 9.
A further meeting is being arranged with NASUWT about the dispute with the date yet to be confirmed. She said it’s planned for early January.
Under the latest deal, every teacher and lecturer in the Isle of Man will receive a pay rise of between 8% and 11.9%, with the higher salaries coming into effect before Christmas.
Ms Edge has said the department won’t be making a new offer to teachers.