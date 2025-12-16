Bus drivers on the Isle of Man will hold off taking industrial action while talks continue between the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) and Unite the Union, Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood has confirmed.
Speaking in the House of Keys on Tuesday morning, during the final sitting of 2025, Dr Haywood said a conciliation meeting facilitated by the Manx Industrial Relations Service had taken place following a recent ballot in which bus drivers voted in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Bus drivers, who are employed by Bus Vannin, voted by a clear majority in favour of taking action after negotiations over premium rates and the proposed modernisation of terms and conditions failed to reach agreement. Unite has said the dispute centres on pay and proposed reductions in established allowances.
Dr Haywood told members: ‘Bus Vannin drivers, who are members of the Unite Union, recently voted in favour of industrial action following a formal ballot on premium rates and the proposed modernisation of their terms and conditions, despite ongoing negotiations which started in late 2024. Agreement has not yet been reached.’
She said that, following the ballot, a conciliation meeting had been held between the department and Unite.
‘At this meeting, it was agreed that the union will hold off on proceeding with any formal industrial action while we continue meaningful discussions,’ she said.
As a result, she added, ‘there should be no consequences to users of public transport’ at this stage.
Dr Haywood stressed that there was no immediate threat to bus services over the Christmas and New Year period.
‘Following that mediation meeting, no, there is no threat to bus services in the immediate future,’ she said, offering reassurance to passengers.
However, she acknowledged that the background risk remained while the dispute was unresolved.
‘Given that the bus drivers had balloted about industrial action, there is a threat in the background. However, it is not an immediate threat,’ she said, adding: ‘I’d like to reassure everyone that they may go out, use our excellent hospitality venues and take the bus home.’
She explained that the potential impact on services would depend on the nature of any action taken, should formal notice be given under the Trade Union Act 1991.
‘The potential consequences for customers will not be fully known until the level of action taken, if any, is notified and communicated to the department,’ she said.
The minister said the department had contingency plans in place and would prioritise essential services, including health services, school transport and commuter routes at peak times.
Passengers would be notified of any planned disruption as early as possible via social media, local media and information boards at main bus stops.
Responding to questions on union membership, Dr Haywood said: ‘My understanding is that most of the bus drivers are actually Unite members. So, it is Unite that have been leading on these negotiations with the department.’
She also confirmed the department would prefer to see a single set of terms and conditions across the workforce but acknowledged that some drivers remained on legacy contracts. ‘That is their right to do so,’ she said.
Unite regional officer Debbie Halsall said last week that members had sent ‘a very clear message’ and given the union ‘a strong mandate to act’, urging the department to ‘return to the table’ with a ‘meaningful offer’.
Bus Vannin has said it remains committed to continuing discussions to resolve the dispute.