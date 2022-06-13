Head steps down from King William’s College

The principal of the island’s private school is stepping down.

Joss Buchanan will leave King William’s College and The Buchan School at the end of the next academic year in August 2023. Mr Buchanan said: ‘After 25 years at the school I feel the time is right to move on and to seek fresh challenges.

‘It has been an absolute privilege to work with both the students and the staff at the college and to see the school achieve so much.

‘The college has always been a strong and very supportive community and it has been a real honour to have been its principal. I look forward to staying in touch and seeing the school go from strength to strength in the future.’

Chairman of governors Peter Clucas said: ‘Joss joined KWC as a teacher of history in September 1997 and he has contributed to many changes over the years, including the introduction of the International Baccalaureate in the sixth form. ‘He was appointed principal in 2017 and the school was particularly fortunate to have his steady and decisive leadership as it successfully navigated the challenges of the Covid pandemic. We are very grateful to him for his many years of loyal and dedicated service.

‘Joss will leave with the very best wishes from all on the governing board and we will have more to say over the forthcoming year.’