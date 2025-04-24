Students at University College Isle of Man (UCM) have been kickstarting and gearing up for a day of learning with free tea and toast courtesy of Atrium and Isle of Man Creamery.
Following the successful trial of the initiative which aims to support students’ wellbeing, the scheme is now being funded by the two island businesses.
The initiative is run throughout the week from 8.15am at the Homefield Road campus, and is facilitated by a team of friendly volunteers from across UCM.
Jo Richardson, UCM’s vice-principal, said: ‘The response from students has been fantastic.
‘Many have shared how much they’ve enjoyed having a space to get ready for the day, chat with friends and grab a simple, comforting breakfast.
‘It’s clear that tea and toast mornings are more than just about the food, they’re about building connections, encouraging inclusion and fostering a feeling of support.
‘This initiative has provided valuable touchpoints for students to share their thoughts and concerns in a relaxed atmosphere. The informal setting helps break down barriers and supports the development of transferable skills such as time management and communication.’
Shirley Callow, marketing manager for Isle of Man Creamery, said: ‘We’re pleased to be supporting this initiative at UCM, to welcome students to their day of studying with fresh Manx milk in their tea and locally produced butter on their toast.’
Sales director at Atrium Heléna Boda added: ‘When we heard about this scheme we were keen to get involved to help the students get the most from their day.
‘It’s wonderful to hear how this benefits the students, not just from received some tea and toast but the other opportunities that come from this interaction.’