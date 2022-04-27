Head teachers’ union to ballot members on pay offer

A second teachers’ union this week has said it’s looking to take action on a pay offer from the government.

The National Association of Head Teachers’ (NAHT) members will take part in a consultative ballot to see if they wish to accept a revised pay offer from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.

It follows NASUWT voting in favour of industrial action in its dispute over pay, workload and working practices with government. Its members will no longer undertake a range of activities which do not directly relate to teaching and learning.

A previous offer made in January by the DESC was rejected by a ballot wf serving NAHT members, with 55% voting to reject.

NAHT then requested a reopening of negotiations in light of the decision by members, which resulted in further talks and an improved offer.

The revised offer includes a consolidated payment of 2% for teachers and lecturers backdated to September 1, 2021.

It also includes an additional 20 cover supervisors to work across all phases with a commitment to start this recruitment as soon as possible with the first post holders starting in post in September 2022, and acknowledgement and recognition of the commitment and support during this ‘unprecedented’ 12 months which means the department will close schools on December 21, enabling a longer Christmas break for 2022.

Robert Kelsall, national secretary at NAHT, said: ‘We are pleased that the department have come forward with a revised offer on pay and workload.

‘The commitment to recruit an additional 20 new cover supervisors, grant two days leave to teachers in recognition of the commitment during Covid and a commitment to review the pay range for head teachers are all steps in the right direction.

‘It remains to be seen if the offer goes far enough to address the overall pay for senior leaders and teachers.

‘As a democratic union, it will be for our members in the Isle of Man to determine whether the latest offer is acceptable.’