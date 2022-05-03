Inspiring kids at STEM Festival

Scoill yn Jubilee are launching their first ever STEM Festival.

The event is running over a fortnight and is designed to encourage the children to consider the impacts of science, technology, engineering and maths in their everyday lives.

This afternoon, there is a workshop for children and their parents regarding STEM careers, with activities for the children, at 2pm.

The programme of events include leading managers from relevant organisations running courses.

For example, representatives from Eyesea will be giving assemblies on the flow of plastics into our oceans, and Howard Parkin will also give talks.

Isle of Man Construction is leading a suspension bridge workshop which will see the children build a 13 metre long, three metre high structure.

The festival all builds to a Science Fayre on Friday, May 13, when the school will participate in a round robin event.

Each class will visit every other year group to see what they have been working on over the past two weeks, as every class will be creating their own project.

As teacher and organiser Tara Westcott said, the festival is all about ‘seeing the application of science in every day life’.

It is hoped the festival will:

l Fill gaps in knowledge, understanding and skills in science which have been created through missed learning

l Inspire and enthuse learning in the areas of STEM

l Offer hands on opportunities for learning in these STEM areas

l Help children understand the practical applications of STEM in real life