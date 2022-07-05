Island’s first maritime careers fair

A careers fair for people who want to work at sea is to be held this weekend.

It is being organised by Isle of Man Maritime, a not-for-profit organisation which was formed in 2018 to develop, support and promote the Isle of Man’s maritime sector.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, July 9, from 1pm to 5pm in the Promenade Suite of the Villa Marina, Douglas, aims to attract a range of people interested in maritime industries, such as those considering further study and career options, those looking for a change in career or those looking for a pathway to a career at sea.

Joining Isle of Man Maritime will be several Isle of Man and UK-based maritime employers.

Exhibitors will include: Isle of Man Maritime, Isle of Man Ship Registry, Carnival UK, Fleetwood Nautical College, Chiltern Maritime, AW Crewing, the Steam Packet, Bernhard Schulte Ship Management, Shell Ship Management, Oceanweb Limited, OceanWeb, Equiom Group, Tapiit Lt and Doehle Yachts and Riela Yachts.

General manager Lee Clarke Vorster said: ‘With a rich seafaring heritage, the Isle of Man is the ideal place to meet and make contacts to start a career at sea, be that as a captain, chief engineer, deckhand or stewardess; on a cruise liner, tanker, ferry, cargo ship or even a super-yacht.

‘The Isle of Man is also home to many organisations involved in the provision of shore-based services including super-yacht management, crew management, ship financing, ship design and engineering, maritime satellite communications, marine insurance, maritime software development, regulatory, corporate, law, and accounting.

‘We are excited to be able to provide anyone interested in maritime with a forum to explore the many and varied employment and career opportunities the maritime industry has to offer.

‘Whether you are interested in a career at sea or ashore, there is quite literally something for everyone.’

Those interested in attended are encouraged to register in advance via Eventbrite.