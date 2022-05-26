Largest teaching union rejects government pay offer

The biggest teachers’ union in the Isle of Man has rejected the government’s pay offer.

The NASUWT says it is significantly below inflation.

With the Manx consumer prices index inflation rate standing at 9.0%, the headline 3.6% pay rise represents a real terms pay cut of at least 5.4% for the majority of our members, a union spokesman said.

‘This represents the largest single annual real-terms cut since 2010. When the proposed pay award is added to the current pay points a significant number of teachers move into a high pension contribution band which in affect reduces the offer by at least 1%.’

The variable percentage pay increase, which sees those on the lower pay grades receiving the most is ‘extremely divisive given that those on the upper pay range have been those worst affected by the erosion of their pay over the past 12 years’.

The spokesman added that there was no acknowledgment in the offer on how to deal with the historic erosion over the past 12 years that the NASUWT had identified and ‘evidenced’ as being 30%.

‘We assert again that a multi year pay award must be put in place to restore teachers’ pay to 2010 levels.’

The Isle of Man continues to link teachers’ pay to the outcome of what happens annually in England in relation to teachers pay awards.

This is what has led to such a huge erosion in real terms pay over the past 12 years in comparison to other islands such as Jersey and Guernsey where they don’t have this link to English teacher pay awards and the erosion is no great than 10% over the same time period.

The NASUWT want to see Isle of Man specific pay bargain arrangements introduced and an end to linking pay with England.