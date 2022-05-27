Laxey School first to get bike shelter to promote active travel

Laxey School is the first of the island’s primary schools to install a covered cycle shelter.

The shelter has space for 10 bicycles to be stored during the school day.

Secondary schools already have similar facilities.

At Laxey School, the Pupil Council worked with active travel liaison officer Breeshey Harkin to carry out a travel and road safety survey, which showed that nearly 40% of pupils would like to be able to cycle to school.

Headteacher Max Kelly said: ‘The results of the Pupil Council survey show there’s a huge interest from our pupils in using active travel to get to school. We hope the dedicated cycle shelter will encourage cycling to school – by providing reassurance to parents and pupils that there are safe and secure facilities at the school.

‘It would be great to see families having conversations about active travel options – especially during the summer months, and planning together safe routes to school with their children. They may also consider teaming up with other families to share out supervision of active travel journeys.’

Ms Harkin added: ‘Pupils regularly cite the fresh air, connection with nature and ability to travel with their friends as their key motivations for choosing active travel, and they are very aware of the beneficial impact on their health and our shared environment.’

Active travel projects have been running at schools to motivate pupils and families to think about how they travel.