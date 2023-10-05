Manx National Heritage has launched its new series of workshops for schools in the Isle of Man.
The workshops, which are entirely linked to pre-planned school curriculums, have been created for the new academic year from 2023 to 2024.
A spokesperson for Manx National Heritage said: ‘The series of seven workshops are led by museum experts and bring museum learning to life and available to enjoy this autumn and winter.
‘They are designed to inspire the imaginations of key stage one and key stage two school pupils by engaging students in activities based on real museum artefacts, exhibitions and the Isle of Man historic sites.’
Some of the subjects on offer for school children at sites including the Manx Museum and the House of Manannan include ‘Victorian schooldays’, ‘exploring Viking textiles’ and ‘fantastic feasts’.
Anthea Young, education services officer for the Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Our workshop sessions are a fantastic way to get schools engaging in the heritage and culture of our island.
‘The workshops have been designed to develop team working skills, boost imagination and promote positive wellbeing through hands on learning, role play, crafting drawing and discussions.’
In addition to the seven workshops, Manx National Heritage has a wide selection of loan boxes, film guides and resources to support teaching from home or school.
For more information, including how to book, visit www.manxnationalheritage.im/learn/