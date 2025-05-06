UCM is asking businesses and landmarks to be lit up red as part of its milestone celebrations on Friday.
Organisations and landmarks that are confirmed to be lit up red on May 9 are the Legislative building, Tower of Refuge, Braddan Roundhouse, Barclays, Ramsey Swing Bridge, Stonehage Fleming, Strand Street, Douglas Promenade, Standard Bank, Utmost, Dohle and Noble’s Hospital.
The request is part of UCM’s year-long celebration to mark the organisation’s history including 50 years since the official opening of the Homefield Road Campus, more than 145 years since the founding of the Douglas School of Art and more than 10 years since the opening of The Annie Gill Centre.
UCM principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘At UCM, we’re incredibly proud that so many people in the community have a connection to our organisation, whether that’s as an alumni, someone who has taken one of our adult learning courses or has a member of family who attended UCM (or the Isle of Man College).
‘Additionally, we’re keen to celebrate our industry connections, which is why we’re asking businesses around the island to show their support by changing the colour of their exterior lighting to red if they can. Our history is a cause for celebration not just for us at UCM but for the whole community.
‘If your business is taking part, please can you get in touch with us to let us know so that we can make sure to give you a mention on our social media channels.’
UCM is also encouraging everyone in the community to get involved in the celebrations on social media and by visiting a special exhibition at the Homefield Road campus.
People can get involved by sharing their stories, pictures and memories from their time at UCM/the Isle of Man College on social media with the hashtag #ProudToBeUCM
UCM’s ‘Milestone Exhibition’ will be on display for public viewing between 2 and 4pm on Friday and 9am to 4pm between May 12 and 14.