An educational charity on the island is set to host a fortnight of activities which aims to educate participants on global issues.
The One World Centre is hosting the ‘Global Learning Fortnight’ from Monday, November 27 to December 10.
The headline event of the fortnight’s activities will see a screening of ‘Fashion Reimagined’, a new documentary that follows British designer Amy Powney as she seeks to create a sustainable fashion collection straight from the outdoors to finished garment.
The screening will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, December 1 at Kensington Arts Centre. Attendance is free but tickets need to be booked at www.kinema.com or by calling 310191.
The film night will also see the launch of the ‘Sustainable Fashion Competition’ which challenges anyone under the age of 25 to design and create an item of wearable fashion using sustainable practices.
The One World Centre will also be running an online campaign about global learning which will feature a number of local people and organisations highlighting the importance of global education and global citizenship.
As well as this, there will be displays of globally-themed books in some local libraries and activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights which takes place at the end of the fortnight on December 10.