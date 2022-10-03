School offers shoes to kids in cost of living crisis
Subscribe newsletter
Queen Elizabeth II High School has revealed that it bought a ‘wide range’ of black shoes over the summer to support families struggling with uniform costs.
This comes after some parents have expressed their frustrations with the way the school is handling its uniform policy.
A spokesman for the school said: ‘The school has always had a hardship fund, though with the cost of living rising, we are hoping to raise more funds for this to support our families at this difficult time.’
A Department for Education, Sport and Culture spokesman added: ‘Over the summer holidays QEII also ran a “come and collect” secondhand uniform stall in the school entrance hall for families, with an honesty box for anyone who wished to donate.
‘All funds went towards our hardship fund and all items were collected.’
QEII’s uniform policy says: ‘Trainers are not to be worn.
‘Black or dark brown shoes (single colour) – must be suitably safe for school with matching laces.
‘Shoes should be capable of being polished, i.e. not canvas.’
One parent said: ‘It’s ridiculous that well-behaved children are being picked on for not wearing the right shoes.
‘Parents now have to go out and buy new school shoes that will probably fall to pieces, or Clarks, which are expensive.’
The DESC spokesman added: ‘QEII school would be happy to give a pair (of black shoes) to any student or family if required.
‘The school does not want students or parents to feel pressured to buy more expensive items such as logo trainers that can often cost £100, if not more sometimes. This is why the policy reinforces that trainers are not to be worn.’
He continued: ‘Parents or carers can contact the school if they need any support with purchasing uniform.
‘They can also go to our website to apply for school uniform help through the educational endowment application form.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |