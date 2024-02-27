Efforts are under way to repair a community chapel in the south of the island.
However, fundraising is needed to ensure its future remains at the heart of the local community as areas of the chapel are requiring restoration and currently can’t be used due to safety risks.
Rachel Evans, part of the team trying to save the chapel, has set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise much needed money for the site.
So far, £1,650 has been raised to ensure the chapel floor gets repaired, but this is just the beginning.
It’s thought that the entire restoration cost could be up to around £10,000.
The work necessary doesn’t just include repair to the floors, but damp is coming through and the chimney needs repairing, as well as the backboard needing to be replaced, to name a few problems.
And with the road to the chapel being shut for more than 26 weeks, it adds to the challenge.
But Rachel told the Manx Independent that aiming to raise as much money as possible for repairing the floor is a good start.
She said this will allow the chapel to be used to hold future fundraisers for other events, as well as allowing it to be rented out for local groups and musicians that could help with the next stage or repairs.
She said: ‘Please help us to at least get the first repairs done so we can start to make this church healthy and part of the community again.
‘The chapel is not just about religion, it’s not just about having people come to church, we want to try and make a community area where people can come together.
‘It’s been used by the community for a long time and it’s served as a chapel all of that time as well, and the fact that nobody can now no longer have people there to do events because it’s not safe enough is a real shame.
‘It’s a beautiful chapel, and yes it needs a bit of tender loving care, but it’s a beautiful building and we don’t want to give up on that.’
To donate to the GoFundMe page visit: https://gofund.me/6155ebbd.
Or alternatively, if you think you can help with repair work or offer your services, contact Rachel on 202500.