If you have a craving for a show or event, here is your guide to the VillaGaiety’s events over the next week.
The Friend - Broadway Cinema, Villa Marina
New York City writer Iris finds her comfortable, solitary life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor bequeaths her a Great Dane named Apollo.
The film starts showing on Friday, May 16 and will run until Thursday, May 22.
There’s A Monster In Your Show - Gaiety Theatre
Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations are leaping from page to stage as the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series makes its debut as a brand-new musical show.
There will be four showings in total, at 11:30am and 3pm on both Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18.
Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit - Villa Marina
Well-known comedian Rhod Gilbert brings his latest comedy tour to the Villa Marina next week.
The ‘hilariously dark, passionate and way too personal’ show will take place at 8pm on Wednesday, May 21.
Guenther Steiner: Unfiltered - Villa Marina
Buckle up and fasten your seatbelts for an all-areas-access conversation spanning a decade inside Formula 1, with former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner.
The show will take place on Thursday, May 22 at 8pm.
To find out more about VillaGaiety’s latest events and to book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/