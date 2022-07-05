Eight people submit petitions for redress on Tynwald Day

Eight people have handed in petitions for redress to the government in the traditional political practice of Tynwald Day.

Trevor Cowin, who has submitted countless petitions over the years, put five in today, mostly in relation to petitions that have previously been rejected. One is about what he alleges is the government’s lack of planning approval to demolish Glenfaba House

David Watts wants the entry requirements for UK universities for Manx students to be reviewed.

Reverend Canon Margaret Burrow wants to see a permanent ramp for disabled people where she works in the Church of St John the Baptist, in St John’s.

Alison Ritchie is calling for a reform of the health complaints system.

Helen Walmsley wants to see a change in the system which determines how many escorts are allowed to accompany patients who are being transferred to the UK for medical care.

And Simon Mann has submitted four petitions, one of which is calling for a reform of the structure of Manx Care, and the other how MLCs are elected.