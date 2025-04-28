Twenty-three-time winner John McGuinness MBE took on a lap of the original 15.85-mile St John’s course used for the first TT in 1907, with the event being organised in conjunction with island motorbike dealers ‘Isle of Man Motorcycles’.
Those taking part were asked to meet at 2pm for tea, coffee and cakes at the Van Mossel MotorMall site in Douglas.
The ride then departed at 3pm, heading for St John’s where those taking part were asked to gather at the car park on Station Road adjacent to the village’s primary school.
From there, participants could take part in a lap of the course that takes in a loop between Ballacraine, Kirk Michael, Peel and St John’s and that was used for the first four years of the TT before it moved to the Mountain Course in 1911.
After the ride, those taking part then had the choice to return to Isle of Man Motorcycles for photos with the factory Honda Racing rider, who is set to make his 112th start at the event next month.
Talking about the event, a spokesperson from Isle of Man Motorcycles commented: ‘What a great turnout!
‘Over 200 bikes joined in, not to mention all the bikes that joined on. Thank you to everyone for joining in, and we hope you enjoyed the ride.
‘It’s great bringing the biking community together with the legend himself and riding the original TT course - it all went smoothly!
‘Big thank you to Honda Motorcycles and Isle of Man police for assisting us.’