Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident near Fisher’s Hill after the alarm was raised earlier today.
The Isle of Man Constabulary issued a statement about the incident, which involved one vehicle and happened just before 5pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘Emergency services are currently dealing with an RTC on Fishers Hill, Castletown.
‘The road is currently closed between Ballakeighan Corner and Kentraugh back road.
‘Please avoid the area whilst we deal with this incident.’
Murray Halsall, a station officer for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the collision.
He said: ‘At just before 5pm crews from Port Erin and Castletown were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room together with police and ambulance to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision near Fishers Hill.
‘Minor injuries were reported, and the casualty was transferred to the awaiting ambulance for treatment by our colleagues in the Ambulance Service.
‘We would thank members of the public for their patience.’