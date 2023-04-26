This month’s Young Farmers of the Month is Emily Kelly

Age - 24

Occupation - Customer support advisor at NFU Mutual

How long have you been involved in Young Farmers? - I’m in my 15th year as a member

How did you get involved in Young Farmers? -My older brother was a member and I remember counting down the years until I could join too

Sheep or Cattle? - Cattle

Favourite Isle of Man Creameries Cheese? - Red Leicester

Blue, Green or Red milk? - Green

Favourite Young Farmers Calendar Event? - Stock Judging Competitions on and off the island

Highlight of your time in Young Farmers so far? - Too many to count! But the two main ones are winning the concert (jointly with Southern) as chairman of the Central club and winning Miss Young Farmer in three consecutive years

Farming Icon? - My dad, Philip.

Challenges you feel face Manx agriculture? - The number one challenge for us and all farmers is the cost of raw materials; fertiliser, feed, sprays, fuel.

This is not sustainable in the long term for agriculture.

It is one of the only industries that gets dictated to on what is paid for its product and with the future being more uncertain than ever it is a worrying time for the farming community.

Describe Young Farmers in three words? - Fulfilling, Fun, Friendship