Douglas City Council has a new member after an uncontested election this week.
Ray Sloane will represent residents in North Ward following the resignation of former mayor Janet Thommeny.
Ms Thommeny served on the local authority for 10 years having been first elected to the council in 2016 and, after re-election in 2021, was appointed as mayor in 2022 – a position she held for a year.
Mr Sloane served as a Marown Commissioner between 2016 and 2021 and has over 30 years’ experience in a variety of central government roles.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council commented: ‘Congratulations to Councillor Sloane on his election.’
Port St Mary and Ballaugh Commissioners have also opened nominations for new board members.