A drink-driver, who was nearly triple the limit, has been sentenced to 240 hours’ community service and banned from driving for five years.
David Gary Rees was given the maximum number of hours of community service that magistrates could impose.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, to take an extended test after his ban ends, and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were on foot patrol on March 20, at 5.45pm, when they were spoken to by a shop staff member.
They said that Rees had been in and was smelling of alcohol.
The officers saw him drive away from Lower Dukes Road in Douglas in his Ford Cougar, going over a kerb.
They contacted other officers and Rees was located at Avondale Road in Onchan.
He had a female passenger and child with him in the car and was pulled over opposite St Peter’s Church.
Rees was described as smelling of alcohol and having glazed eyes, and he failed a roadside breathalyser test.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, he failed a further test with a reading of 102, nearly triple the legal limit of 35.
In court, he was represented by duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea.
Ms Shimmin said that Rees had shown genuine remorse and was deeply ashamed, appreciating the risk he could have put himself, his passengers, and members of the public at.
The advocate said her client had been under stress at the time, which was not an excuse, but an explanation.
She said Rees had since put coping mechanisms in place and contributed to the football community on the island.