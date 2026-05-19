A scheme offering free energy-saving upgrades to households across the Isle of Man has been extended after an additional £100,000 of funding was secured.
Around 4,500 households have already benefited from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s Energy Efficiency Scheme (EES) since it launched in 2022.
The scheme has delivered around £1.7 million worth of home improvements aimed at helping residents cut energy bills and improve household efficiency.
Eligible residents can apply for up to £820 worth of free energy-saving measures, including loft insulation, LED lightbulbs and smart heating controls.
An additional £525 towards installation costs is also available for eligible groups, while renters and social housing tenants are also able to apply.
According to DEFA, households installing the full range of available upgrades could save up to £700 a year on energy bills.
Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Clare Barber said improving energy efficiency was one of the most practical ways to help households manage rising costs while supporting the Island’s environmental targets.
She said: ‘Improving the energy efficiency of our homes is one of the most practical steps we can take to help residents manage rising energy costs, while also playing our part in meeting the Island’s net zero commitments.
‘I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t yet applied to check their eligibility.’
The scheme has already been rolled out at more than 200 properties at Kings Reach in Ramsey and Saddle Mews in Douglas, where thick loft insulation has been installed.
Residents there are estimated to be saving between £100 and £130 a year on energy bills, alongside additional savings from LED lighting.
Saddle Mews resident Anne-Marie said the improvements had made ‘a profound impact’.
The Isle of Man Government said improving home energy efficiency forms part of its commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
A follow-up scheme supporting low-carbon home heating systems is due to launch later this year.