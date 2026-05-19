Singer Peter Andre has shared his reaction to the Isle of Man after performing at a high-profile wedding on the island at the weekend.
The musician was a special guest at the celebration of Venezuela Fury and Noah Price, which took place at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist in St John’s before moving on to a reception at the Comis Hotel near Douglas.
Former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant Andre was the evening entertainment at the reception, treating guests to a rendition of his 1990s hit Mysterious Girl, as well as other performances during the night.
Following the event, he described the island in glowing terms, saying he was struck by its natural beauty.
He said: ‘I honestly couldn’t believe how stunning the Isle of Man was.
‘Although I went there for the amazing wedding, I actually had the chance to stop, take it all in, and drive through the island. It was stunning. One of those places that really stays with you.
‘Definitely somewhere I’d love to visit again and spend more time exploring. Have you been?’
The wedding itself drew widespread attention, with guests including well-known figures and performances forming part of the evening entertainment.