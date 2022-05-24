Ensuring island looks its best after video

Isle of Man Chief Minister Alfred Cannan hosts a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The Chief Minister has said the government is working to ensure its maintenance programme is ‘up to scratch’ following director Charles Guard’s video on the poor upkeep of the island.

This was in response to a question posed by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse in the House of Keys on Tuesday, who asked what improvement have been made in the last six months to entrances and exits at ports.

In addition to this, he wanted to know if any changes had been made after Mr Guard’s recently released video lambasted the disrepair of landmarks such as Douglas Promenade and Marine Drive.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said the Department of Infrastructure was ‘working hard’ to ensure its maintenance programme was adequate.

In relation to ports, he said: ‘Over the last six months, the Department of Infrastructure has removed the vaccination hub from the airport and replaced the external fire doors.

‘At the Sea Terminal, there has been replacement of signage and final declaration and petitioning works at the Welcome Centre, a phased replacement of the chair tops and refurbishment of one of the lift cars to the elevator walkway.

‘Additionally, significant work has been undertaken in and around the harbours in Peel, Ramsey, Laxey, Douglas, Port St Mary, Port Erin and Castletown.

‘These works include, but are not limited to: the replacement of lampposts, render repairs, painting, the refurbishment of railings, the installation of new ladders and ground change, and the deployment of visitor moorings.’

Mr Moorhouse called the arrival areas in the airport and Sea Terminal ‘disappointing’, and asked if implementation strategies will be identified to create a ‘wow factor’.

‘I know the member who has been leading the Visit Agency, Mr Callister, has really fought hard over recent months, and indeed years, to ensure that we are upgrading our facilities and that we are looking for the wow factor and I have every confidence he is going to continue to do so,’ Mr Cannan replied.