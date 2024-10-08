A 12-hour ‘band-a-thon’ will look to raise money for a local charity next weekend in celebration of its eighth anniversary.
The ‘Without Wings - Big-Band-A-Thing’ is the third event of its kind, and will take place from 1pm on Saturday, October 19 until 1am at the Quids Inn in Douglas.
Audiences are encouraged to either stay for the whole day or drop in and out, with performances ranging from jazz bands to hip-hop, punk, goth and psychedelic electronica.
Kicking off at 1pm with Gyp Buggane and Declan's 'Secret Gig,' the day will then continue with Ramsey Grammar School's band ‘No More Time’.
The mid-afternoon will see a ‘jazz chill out’, before the event will then get lively with a host of popular bands including ‘Dysfunction Junction’, ‘Croteau’, ‘The Martin Family’, ‘C U Next Friday’, ‘Mark E Moon’, ‘Neptunes’, ‘Half Naked Headline’, ‘Han-fx’ and ‘JorDMC’.
The total raised from the £1 entry fee per person will go towards the charity ‘Without Wings’, which looks to support people with autoimmune joint-affecting conditions.
A spokesperson from the charity said: ‘Without Wings is celebrating its eighth birthday, and we want to send a massive thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way - from those who have supported us financially to those who have promoted or used our services and loved what we stand for.
‘Helping us keep the invisible visible makes a huge difference when it comes to supporting people with autoimmune diagnoses such as Rheumatoid, Psoriatic and Juvenile Arthritis, Lupus and Ankylosing Spondylitis to name a few.
‘The Big-Band-A-Thing is therefore all about celebrating this - whilst of course having lots of fun, raising awareness, and most importantly funds to help us continue our vital work.’
Founder and chair of the charity Jackie Morrey-Grace said: ‘When Without Wings was established in 2016, we wanted to build the charity on three pillars: Awareness to help improve earlier diagnosis and societal understanding, information to ensure connectivity to knowledge, services and ideas, and compassionate funding to provide access to essential services such counselling and home help.
‘One of our key aims throughout has been to provide easy access to services that enable people to feel valued, empowered and more in control of their diagnoses. Working as a charitable body to honour the whole person when it comes to great health and to reduce stress on those who fall under our legal constitution has never been more vital.
‘If you'd love to help us along the way, please do therefore pop along to Quids Inn on October 19. Without Wings would also love to say a massive thank you to the Quids team for having us yet again and for helping us host this brilliant event.’
In addition to the Big-Band-A-Thing, Without Wings will also be funding a ‘Sound Bath and Adapted Yoga’ session on November 16 from 10am to midday at the Roundhouse in Braddan.
This awareness raising and information event is open to anyone with physical limitations who wants to learn more about relaxation and adapted exercise. To find out more, you can visit www.withoutwings.co.uk