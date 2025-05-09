Chief Minister Alfred Cannan visited London last week for two days of meetings with UK ministers, MPs and diplomats.
He joined Channel Islands representatives in talks with Cabinet Office Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds MP to discuss upcoming UK-EU reset negotiations, emphasising the Isle of Man's interest in understanding UK priorities and ensuring its voice is heard in any resulting agreements.
Mr Cannan also met Energy Minister Michael Shanks MP to explore how Crown Dependencies could support UK green energy goals.
Additional meetings included discussions with Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood and Switzerland’s Ambassador, His Excellency Markus Leitner. The Chief Minister also attended a Europe Day event hosted by the EU Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Pedro Serrano.