Arts Aid has awarded £73,000 to 18 students from the Isle of Man pursuing studies in the arts across the UK, as the charity enters its eighth year supporting young talent.
Since its formation in 2018, the charity has distributed more than £425,000 to help Manx students develop their skills in music, drama, dance, fine art, design and related disciplines at leading institutions.
This year’s recipients include: Rosie Baxter (Bird College, Sidcup - musical theatre); Millie Christian (PPA, Guildford - performance in musical theatre); Sebastian Sgouraditis (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire - vocal performance); Ophelia Watts (Pembroke College, Cambridge - music); Daniel Lawrie (ArtsEd - acting); Hannah Kermode (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire - performance); Grace Pope (PPA, Guildford - foundation and performance in musical theatre); Josie Laisney (University of Brighton - fashion design with business studies); Anjali Morgan (University of Salford - photography); Josh Morrison (Northern School of Contemporary Dance - contemporary dance); Lucia Prince (Bath Spa University - fashion design); Nick Forbes (Royal Central School of Speech and Drama - experimental arts and performance); Sam Hills-Field (Royal Northern College of Music - music); Maeve Wilson (Royal Birmingham Conservatoire - acting); Lula Thomas (Glasgow School of Art - fine art); Annabel King (Newnham College, Cambridge - PGCE in music); Joshua Mooney (The Hammond School, Chester - professional diploma in musical theatre); and Paulina Kurzydlowska (Manchester Metropolitan University - fine art).
Arts Aid chairman Mark Denton said the awards reflected the strength of artistic ambition among the Island’s young people.
‘We are immensely proud to see so many young people from the Isle of Man excelling in the arts at the very highest level,’ he said. ‘The growth of Arts Aid demonstrates the generosity of our supporters and the ambition of our young people. These awards not only transform individual lives but also strengthen the cultural future of our Island.’
Among the students supported this year is Millie Christian, who is completing her final year of musical theatre training at PPA in Guildford.
She said: ‘Arts Aid made it possible for me to leave the Island and pursue my musical theatre training. Their support has enabled me to purchase essential equipment and take full advantage of my studies. Aside from this, I am also grateful for the genuine encouragement and guidance they have provided along the way.’
The charity has also announced that one of its founding directors, Geoff Karran MBE TH, will retire this year.
Mr Denton said: ‘We owe Geoff an enormous debt of gratitude. His wisdom, commitment and passion for the arts have been central to Arts Aid’s success. He leaves an impressive legacy, and we thank him wholeheartedly for his service.’
Arts Aid’s directors have thanked sponsors and supporters including the Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust, the J R Moore Charitable Trust, the W H C Brien Musical Benefactor Trust, ILS World, Isle of Man Advertising and Ramsey Crookall.
Applications for the 2026 awards programme will open in January. Details about eligibility, the application process and deadlines are available at arts-aid.im. Students applying must have applied for a place at an appropriate educational institution, although a confirmed offer is not required at the time of application.