A debt advice service run by The Salvation Army is marking its fifth anniversary, with demand for support continuing to rise amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Since its launch on 28 September 2020, the service has supported more than 500 people across the island with money management, budgeting and debt repayment plans.
Figures released by The Salvation Army show that 509 clients have used the service over the past five years. In its first year, 103 people sought help, with numbers increasing annually. Last year, 160 people accessed support as more households struggled with debt linked to the rising cost of living.
Debbie White, area debt advice co-ordinator for the Isle of Man Salvation Army, said: ‘Since our launch we are thrilled to have supported over 500 people and are delighted to be celebrating five years of the service.
‘With the rise in the cost of living pushing more people to seek alternative means for funds such as loans, credit cards and borrowing from family and friends, it can be very easy for people to quickly find themselves in financial difficulty. We are pleased to support local people in their challenges and are proud to be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
‘Finance is one of the biggest factors that impact people’s lives and debt can be a cause or consequence of poor mental health. Our team works holistically with clients, in a safe space, helping individuals to discover the root cause of financial issues, which may not be immediately apparent.’
Based at The Salvation Army’s church and community centre on Ballacottier Crescent in the Isle of Man Business Park, the service offers free, one-to-one debt advice and can negotiate repayment arrangements on behalf of clients.
A small celebration marking the fifth anniversary was held this week, attended by funders, clients, and Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK.