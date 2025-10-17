Carrefour Health Club has announced it will permanently close its doors at the end of November, marking the end of nearly 25 years serving the local community.
In a public statement, the club cited rising operational costs and ongoing financial challenges as key reasons behind the decision.
Despite efforts to reduce expenses and manage with fewer staff, the announcement stated that maintaining the expected level of service had become increasingly difficult.
A spokesperson from the health club said: ‘Operating a business in today’s financial climate is challenging, and like many small businesses, we have not been immune to the exponential rise in operational costs in recent years.
‘Unfortunately, these continuing rising expenses, coupled with the necessary cost-saving measures and reduced staffing levels, have made it difficult to maintain what we have always strived for and has played a significant role in our decision.’
As part of its wind-down process, studio classes will end by October 31, while the main gym facilities will remain open until November 30. The club also confirmed it is currently calculating refunds for pre-paid memberships and will contact affected members shortly.
The club also extended heartfelt thanks to its past and present members.
‘Your trust and support over the years have meant the world to us, and we are incredibly proud of all we’ve achieved together,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our instructors, trainers, and suppliers who have supported us over the years, as well as our landlord, whose ongoing support and understanding has been appreciated.’
To mark its final month, Carrefour Health Club also plans to host farewell events in November to celebrate the club’s legacy and thank the community for its long-standing support.