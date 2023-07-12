UK Poet Laureate Simon Armitage took the audience on a journey that was by turns hilarious, poignant and profound as he opened the week-long Mananan Festival at the Erin Arts Centre.
Simon was originally due to perform in 2020 but the show was cancelled in the pandemic.
It was therefore apt that he started his hour of poetry with his classic poem, Thank You For Waiting.
He then answered questions about his work and about how a comprehensive school lad from Marsden was appointed Poet Laureate.
The following evening was a celebration of Manx women.
It started with beautiful, intricate solo and duo work from Mera Royle, Isla Callister and Anna Garvin and Manx poems by Annie Kissack.
The second half of the evening saw the second-ever performance of Isla’s Creeaght, an evocative and celebratory story of empowered women in Manx history.
It was commissioned by Culture Vannin and premiered at Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering last year.
The piece was sensitively played to an appreciative audience by Isla and her ensemble, the narrative woven together by Jo Davies’ projected illustrations.
Rant delighted an expectant audience with their intuitive, emotional playing, using their four fiddles to weave a tapestry of incredible melodies and textures.
The Scottish quartet delivered a mix of traditional and original compositions, punctuated by informative and hilarious stories. They finally departed after two encores.
The Saturday started at the Falcon Nest’s Riddler Bar with Blue Vannin romping through jazz and funk classics to a full house.
The action continued at the Erin Arts Centre in the evening with an opening set by island jazz band All The President’s Men.
By the time The Harvey O’Higgins Project took the stage, the crowd was nicely warmed up and they were treated to a thrilling set of originals and standards, with four musicians at the top of their game trading animated solos like friends at a party.
Once again, they were allowed to leave after two encores.
The final day of the festival saw the launch of Shirley Mann’s latest novel, Bridget’s War, set in the Second World War women’s internment camp in Rushen.
Shirley read from the novel and signed copies.
The event featured music from Gobbag Groove choir and an exhibition about Manx internment camps hosted by Rushen Heritage Trust.
Erin Arts Centre’s creative director Pip Rolfe said: ‘We had a fantastic, varied week here at the Erin Arts Centre and it was inspiring to hear such a different mix of artists all equally committed to communicating their joy of performing and love of their craft.
‘We’ve had fantastic feedback from audience and artists alike and can’t wait to do it all again next year.
‘Thanks very much to everyone who made it happen.’