The second craft market of the year was held at Glen Maye Chapel at the weekend with an impressive 14 stalls on display.
As these pictures show, there was an impressive line-up of crafted goods available with the hall crammed full of stallholders.
There are ten such markets held each year in the village and it has gone from strength to strength since it started seven or eight years ago.
The markets are now very much a lifeline for some of the island’s talented crafters, whether it is jewellery, kniting, cards or cosmetics.
Organiser Debbie Craker was delighted with how the event went, even if the weather was not the best.
She said: ‘It was very successful. We had 14 stalls which is about as many as we can fit in the hall.
‘We had three jewellery stalls this time and different knitting stalls, some with toys and others with hats and scarves.’
‘The craft market is held on the first Saturday of the month except in January and August. It was slow and steady this month,’ Debbie explained.
‘It was a little quieter than we hoped but it was a bit cold and miserable early on and the sun only came out later.
‘The market has been going seven or eight years and it is still going strong. It started off very small with only two or three stalls but it has grown to what it is now. I don’t think we can fit any more in!’