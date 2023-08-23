Members of the Western Photographic Society have been busy this summer, whether travelling far and wide, or staying in the island. It comes ahead of their move to their new base in Peel when meetings start on Thursday next week (September 7). Here they discuss their latest photographs.
Western Photographic Society vice-chairman Dave Salter spends much of his time globetrotting for his work, as an architectural shot from Shanghai shows – it’s one of his typically moody monochrome images with dramatic skies.
When at home, he spends many damp hours at Cringle Reservoir photographing damselflies and dragonflies – which are often looking straight back at him.
Club president Dorothy Flint is also a frequent traveller.
She is particularly fond of photographing horses, as in her shot from the Camargue.
Other trips have been to Provence to photograph the lavender, and Northern Spain, photographing landscapes. A keen walker, she led a group to Eary Beg, above Glen Helen, in June.
Club secretary Patricia Tutt stayed in the island this summer. Her photography has strayed into more creative genres since being confined at home during the Covid lockdown, when she began watching the Zoom sessions on camversation.com
Alongside her more conventional photography, she now finds great enjoyment in producing ICM (intentional camera movement) images, and constructing new interpretations of existing straight shots in her back catalogue.
These are often architectural.
Fractured Façade is a composite image of the wall-screen on a car park in Leeds.
Robyn Redmayne sent his photo of Glacier Bay, Alaska – a sight that may not be with us much longer, in these times of diminishing ice sheets.
On the same trip he spotted a sculpture – sled team with no snow – a fitting comment on climate change.
Ruth Nicholls sent her image of Lake Maggiore, saying: ‘This lovely serene view was captured just after sunset, a tourist boat just setting off for a trip round the island of Isola Bella, with the Italian Alps as a backdrop, and the last rays of the sun colouring the sky.’
Ruth also used her iPhone at Glen Helen when the hot tubs at the glamping site were being heated.
Chairman John Keelan attended numerous island events: The Tin Bath Championships, Triskelion polo matches, the Viking longboat races in Peel.
He also caught a shot of the red panda at Curraghs Wildlife Park.
After many happy years at Peel Legion Club, the society will now have their regular weekly meetings in St Patrick Court, one of the new sheltered housing complexes in Rheast Bridson, Peel.
The ground floor meeting room has easy access.
Meetings are held on Thursdays at 7.30pm from next Thursday (September 7) and the society is particularly keen to welcome new members, whether beginners or old hands.
Patricia said: ‘We are a friendly group and are happy to support new members. Drop in and give us a try.’
The programme runs from September to May and is built around regular competitions, in which members may enter prints or digital images, or a combination of both.
There are also talks and outings, and two inter-club competitions with the other two photography clubs in the island.
Download the society’s programme from its website www.westernphotographic.org
Patricia thanked the Legion Club for its ‘congenial support over the years’ and thanked the staff at St Patrick Court for welcoming them to their premises.
The society’s photography can be seen around the island, most notably in Noble’s Hospital on the walls of the ground and first floor corridors, where the display is periodically updated.