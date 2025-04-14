African music icon Kanda Bongo Man is set to return to the Isle of Man this summer for a celebration of ‘soukous’ music.
After performing at the Peel Centenary Centre in October 2023, the popularity of the concert has secured him a bigger venue this time around - the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall on Friday, August 8.
A legendary figure in African music, Kanda is known for pioneering the soukous genre – a vibrant, dance-driven style of music that originated in the Congo.
He rose to international fame in the 1980s and has toured extensively across Africa, Europe, and North America, while his energetic performances, guitar melodies, and rhythms have introduced African dance music to audiences around the world.
Soukous music is seen as upbeat, melodic, and built for dancing, with the genre being associated with using your waist to dance.
Kanda will be performing with a six-piece live band and accompanied by soukous female dancers, who will look to bring the music to life with waist-focused choreography.
Vincent Nyawai, a music and culture promoter who has been instrumental in bringing Kanda back to the island, commented: ‘Soukous is joyful, rhythmic, and irresistibly catchy.
‘There’s already been a lot of excitement and engagement since it was announced Kanda would be coming back.
‘Many people still remember the energy and atmosphere of his 2023 show, and the move to a bigger venue this time around has created even more anticipation. The online reactions and inquiries have been very encouraging.
‘I’m passionate about music and bringing diverse cultural experiences to the island. After the overwhelming success of Kanda’s last visit, it felt only natural to bring him back for an even bigger celebration.
‘It’s a community-driven initiative rooted in the desire to create vibrant, inclusive events.’
With a career spanning back to the 1980s, Kanda has released a number of timeless hits that audiences can expect to hear at the Villa in August.
These hits include the songs ‘Monie’, ‘Billi’, ‘Isambe’, ‘Kwassa Kwassa’, ‘Zing Zong’ and ‘Sai’.
Asked if he thinks there should be more African music shows held in the island, Vincent added: ‘Yes, definitely. The Isle of Man has a rich and varied arts scene, but African music is still underrepresented.
‘Events like this help broaden horizons, showcase global talent, and foster cultural understanding through music and dance.
‘It’s time for more voices, rhythms, and stories from around the world to be shared here.’
Also asked what people can expect from Kanda’s latest show, he said: ‘A night of non-stop energy, rhythm, and pure movement!
‘Soukous music is all about dancing – infectious guitar melodies, fast-paced beats, and waist-shaking grooves that will have the whole room moving.
‘Whether you’ve followed Kanda Bongo Man for years or are brand new to African music, this is your invitation to experience the electrifying power of live soukous.’
Tickets for the show cost £35 per person, and to book tickets or find out more you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/african-music-show-kanda-bongo-man-concert