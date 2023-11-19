Social enterprise Make Good has launched its Manx Almanac Calendar 2024, which aims to connect people with nature, explore seasonal foraging and embrace Manx traditions through the seasons.
Make Good, owned by Rowan Henthorn, is dedicated to fostering positive change through environmental consultancy, immersive workshops, and creative projects.
Its mission is to equip businesses and communities with the skills and support they need to transition towards a more nature-positive world.
Rowan told Island Life: ‘We firmly believe that creative, nature-based initiatives have the power to reshape cultural mindsets, leading us towards a brighter future and a rekindled connection with our living planet.’
She explained the concept for the Manx Almanac Calendar was born out of a desire to provide a gentle, month-by-month guide through the ever-shifting seasons.
‘We wanted to celebrate the inherent bond we all share with the rest of nature, whether in the wild spaces, our gardens, or within the rich tapestry of Manx cultural traditions,’ she said.
‘Each month within the calendar offers a unique experience, including insights into the natural world’s secrets, seasonal foraging, a celebration of Manx traditions and folklore, garden inspiration to enhance your green space, and guidance on harmonising with nature’s rhythms for productivity, play, and rest.’
‘We’re grateful to have collaborated with the incredibly talented Grainney Sheard of Little Moot Studios, whose stunning artwork, supported by the Arts Council, graces the calendar.’
Make Good partners with island businesses, offering support for ESG initiatives, training, workshops, and sustainability programme development. It also hosts immersive, nature-based community workshops.
Make Good also engages in collaborative nature restoration projects across Europe.
The 2024 Manx Almanac Calendar is available to buy at www.lets-makegood.co.uk
From December, it will be available from shops, including Versa in Port Erin, Crankies in Peel, Sound Records in Douglas, and Oma Sustainable Living in Ramsey.