The Magicians of Mann are bringing their ‘Evening of Magic’ back to Peel next month with a star-studded show.
The group is the only magic society in the Isle of Man, and is for people aged 16 and above who are interested in learning about magic.
Every year, the Magicians of Mann hold a competition whereby each magician performs and competes for the ‘Arthur Culpin Trophy’, better known as receiving the title of ‘Magician of Mann’ - a prestigious title to hold in the island’s magic industry.
This year’s judges at the show are the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
Talking about next month’s line-up of magicians, a spokesperson from the Magicians of Mann said: ‘Lexi Dernie will be the compere and will also perform a bit of magic throughout the evening, while Juan Corrin will open the competition with his outgoing performance.
‘Paul Martin will then be performing a mystifying effect or two, followed by Michael Daniels who will be showing us some mad science and David Valentine, our newest member, making his big debut with our group. There’s no doubt he will make a lasting impression.
‘We also have the delightful Rosalie Beaumont, aka the Purple Haired Magician, who, along with her son Giles, attended a conjuring workshop in Sweden recently and will be putting her new magical skills on show.’
Rosalie and Giles, from Sulby, spent six days examining magic theories, applying them and discussing them in a hands-on course along with 40 other magicians from 14 different countries in August 2023.
The spokesperson continued: ‘Our resident clown and well loved island magician, Chris Burns, aka Cookie the Clown will then take to the stage.
‘Finally, we have a special performance from last year's winner and reigning Magician of Mann Giles Beaumont, who is going to perform a fantastic illusion to close the show with a bang.
‘There aren't many opportunities to see magic in the island, especially not with so many magicians all in one place - so we hope you will take the opportunity to come along and see something a little bit different.’
Tickets for the show on Saturday, November 2 cost £12 and are available online at https://www.centenarycentre.com/ and from Celtic Gold in Peel.
Half of the proceeds from the event will go to the Friends of the Peel Centenary Centre.